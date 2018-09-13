SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A man who coached basketball at multiple high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley area has been arrested on allegations he molested several of his players.

Jeremy Haggerty, 34, was taken into custody Thursday by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on allegations he molested at least eight players.

According to the sheriff’s department, detectives began investigating Haggerty in August and learned that he had molested multiple players over a period of several years going back to at least 2008.

Haggerty coached at several schools in the Santa Clarita Valley area, Sgt. Brian Hudson told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Haggerty is believed to have coaching stints at Trinity Classical Academy in Valencia, along with West Ranch High and Canyon High, the Signal reports.

He attended and played basketball at Canyon High in the early 2000s, the Signal discovered. He also coached in Orange County, Hudson said.

Haggerty is being held on $1.2 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Detectives believe Haggerty could have more victims. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s department 877-710-5273.