LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers were diverted around an area where a passenger died Thursday in the security screening area of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX.

Los Angeles International Airport police were sent out to the terminal at about 1:15 a.m. on the report of an unresponsive passenger at the TSA screening area. Officers performed CPR on the passenger until firefighters arrived and declared the person dead at the terminal.

Officers closed off the area where the passenger died, but LAX police says travelers will still be able to get through the screening area.

LAX police say the death is not suspicious.

The passenger name, age or gender have not been released. The passenger’s destination is not known.

There have been no disruptions to screening or flight operations, according to LAX officials.