WILDOMAR (CBSLA) — An incredible ending to a violent scene in Riverside County Wednesday night. Two cars crashed into each other and flew right off the 15 Freeway. The cars landed in a backyard near the Olive Street underpass in Wildomar.

Tire tracks in the dirt show the path a Toyota Corolla took as it sailed off the 15 Freeway, barreled down a 50-foot embankment and landed in the middle of a Wildomar backyard.

“The front of the car was wrapped in the fence,” said witness Eloise Russell-Ungerova. “And they had to unwrap it.”

Russell-Ungerova says the man behind the wheel just got out and dusted himself off.

“He said I’m fine, and then he crawled up the hill,” said Russell-Ungerova

And that was just the first car.

A mangled SUV sailed off the freeway too and rolled two or three times before landing rightside up.

The CHP says a baby in the back stayed in a car seat.

“Then we ran over here, ‘hey look! there’s another kid,’ ” said witness Johnny Whittle.

Tragically, a toddler in the back was thrown out of the window and landed on the embankment where several good Samaritans stayed with her.

Whittle immediately called 911 to get the children and their mother medical help.

“You just pray, you know? That’s all you can do to get through things like that,” said Whittle.

Witnesses told CHP the Corolla veered toward the center divider traveling 70 miles per hour before swerving right across all the lanes and colliding with the SUV.

All four were hospitalized.

Russell-Ungerova wants to know what caused the crash that sent the little ones down toward her friend’s home.

“I’m thankful that they survived,” said Russell-Ungerova.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash and whether or not the toddler was properly secured in a safety seat in the back of the car.