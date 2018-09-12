LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A popular destination to take selfies in West Hollywood was vandalized Wednesday with a profane message.

The side of the famed Paul Smith Limited store at 8221 Melrose Avenue was painted pink with the words “Go F— ur selfie”.

Long known as a target for selfie takers and social media influencers, the “Pink Wall” was covered with the spray-painted message along with the word “thrash”.

By mid-afternoon, the graffiti had already been removed and the selfie seekers were back.

Paint crews are cleaning up the defaced Pink Wall this afternoon in West Hollywood. They're done with "Go" and "Fuck." Now they're on to "Ur" and "Selfie." pic.twitter.com/Nw6g1sC2l1 — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) September 12, 2018