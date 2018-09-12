Filed Under:Melrose Avenue, Paul Smith

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A popular destination to take selfies in West Hollywood was vandalized Wednesday with a profane message.

The side of the famed Paul Smith Limited store at 8221 Melrose Avenue was painted pink with the words “Go F— ur selfie”.

Long known as a target for selfie takers and social media influencers, the “Pink Wall” was covered with the spray-painted message along with the word “thrash”.

By mid-afternoon, the graffiti had already been removed and the selfie seekers were back.

 

