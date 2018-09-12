UNION STATION (CBSLA) — Metrolink held a ceremony at Union Station Wednesday to honor the memory of those killed and injured in the Chatsworth incident that happened 10 years ago today.

25 people onboard a Metrolink train died when it crashed into a Union Pacific train in Chatsworth. More than 100 people were hurt as well.

Investigators concluded the engineer passed through a red light while texting on his cell phone.

Today we remember the lives changed forever by the Chatsworth Train Collision of ten years ago and continue to champion the safety improvements developed since then to make sure such a tragedy never occurs again. We will never forget the impact of that day. pic.twitter.com/ScrziGTwzw — Metrolink (@Metrolink) September 12, 2018

During the ceremony Metrolink executives honored the victims’ families.

“It has taken a lot from us. That’s emotionally, financially, in every way,” said Mackenzie Souser, who joined her mother Claudia Souser to honor her father Doyle Mackenzie who died in the tragedy. “It’s hard. When I graduate college he won’t be there. In a couple days my 23rd birthday he won’t be there. And when I walk down the aisle he won’t be there and it’s always going to be a void that nobody else can fill.”

At the ceremony Metrolink executives praised the safety procedures put in place such as Positive Train Control to make sure this never happens again.