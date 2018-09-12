HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police served a search warrant on a vacant Hollywood building suspected to be the site of drug and gun sales.

Police began combing through the Palmer Building, 6362 Hollywood Blvd., at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The building is supposed to be vacant, but has been under investigation for two months, LAPD officials said.

Investigators say the four-story building has been the site of drug use, as well as drug and weapon sales.

Nineteen people have been detained for questioning.