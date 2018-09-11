PASADENA (CBSLA) — A driver of a big rig was killed Tuesday in a crash that resulted in the big rig overturning on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Pasadena.

The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. just east of Lake Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident also involved a couple of cars.

The Pasadena Fire Department said that the drivers of the other cars had to be rescued but did not require hospitalization.

The wreck was confined to the Lake Avenue offramp in Pasadena on the westbound side of the 210 Freeway.

