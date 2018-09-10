EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Randy’s Donuts is giving away a free glazed doughnut until this afternoon to celebrate the opening of its third location.

Known for the giant doughnut along Manchester Boulevard that’s visible from the 405 Freeway, Randy’s Donuts also has a kiosk at the Westfield Century City Mall.

The new location features indoor and outdoor seating and an expanded menu, including breakfast sandwiches made with doughnuts, savory fillings and more.

The location is giving away a free glazed doughnut to customers until 2 p.m. The Apollo Landing location is at 2181 Rosecrans Avenue in El Segundo.