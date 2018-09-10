LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Time may be running out for more than 100 families whose homes could be swallowed by a landfill.

Residents of the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park on N. Paramount Blvd. are headed to court this week. They’re suing their landlord for allowing their homes to sink into the ground and are seeking a payout so they can move from the complex.

Sylvia Martinez and her husband moved to the mobile home park in 1996 but her home is now buckling. She says methane is coming up from the ground and she doesn’t know what to do.

“This is where we were planning to live the rest of our days,” Martinez said.

“We need to be heard. What comes of it, God only knows. Somebody needs to know what’s really going on. Sewers backing up. Sewage coming in your bathroom, in your showers,” she said.

Friendly Village Mobile home park was built on a landfill back in the 70s. A new landlord recently purchased the property and residents say they’ve jacked up the rent and have let the property deteriorate. They’ve filed a lawsuit against Kort and Scott Financial Group and Sierra Corporate Management Group.

“Millie” Bejarano is a retiree from the Long Beach School District.

“This was my dream home. I’ve been working so many years,” she said.

The state has issued violations to the property owners but as of now the only real recourse residents say they have is their day in court.

CBS2/KCAL9 reached out to the property owners and their attorneys. They declined to issue comment.