Filed Under:california, Survey Says

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – We’re number five – and apparently pretty happy about it.

A new survey found California is the fifth happiest state in the U.S., with Hawaii ranked number one for overall happiness.

The scoring system used in the WalletHub survey accounted for “emotional and physical well-being”, “work environment” and “community and environment” rankings, including everything from depression and sports participation rates to income growth.

After Hawaii, only Utah, Minnesota and North Dakota were ranked ahead of California, the nation’s most populous state.

California was also fifth in adult depression rates, but ranked 24th in work environment happiness. It failed to rank in the top five of every other category (both positive and negative) in the study.

Click here to see the results of the “Happiest States” survey.

