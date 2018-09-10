LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles County deputies who helped save a 9-month-old boy’s life were reunited with him Monday.

Deputy Tyler Milton first met little Steven Hanna when he stopped his parents’ car, which had been driving erratically on Lakewood Boulevard near the 91 Freeway, on Aug. 27 at about 10:30 p.m.

Steven’s father was visibly distraught when he got out of the driver’s seat, holding his son, who was limp, unresponsive and not breathing.

“Mr. Hanna got out of the car, and he was crying, and he was pretty hysterical,” Milton said. “And that’s when I saw the baby; and the baby’s eyes were open, but he wasn’t breathing, he wasn’t responsive. So, I got on the radio … and let everybody know that I had a baby not breathing, and I started CPR right away.”

Deputy Alissa Farrington quickly arrived to assist. The deputies coordinated with other personnel to get the baby to a hospital for treatment.

“I got there first,” she said. “I see him in the middle of Lakewood Boulevard giving CPR on the baby, like in the middle of the street. And he was like, ‘we gotta go,’ and I was like, ‘OK, let’s go.”

Milton held Steven and administered CPR as Farrington drove with lights and siren activated. During the trip, Steven began breathing again and Milton rushed him inside himself when they got to the hospital.

Milton again took the opportunity to hold Steven again.

“I was happy to see the baby alive and healthy and smiling and playful,” he said.

