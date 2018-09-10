NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department released video Monday of an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead and one officer wounded in the leg.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop in North Hills at about 10:15 p.m. on July 27. The video shows the officer speaking congenially to the suspect, 32-year-old Richard Mendoza.

Mendoza appears to be following the unidentified officer’s directions when she tells him to step out of the car. Instead, video shows he pulled a gun out of his waistband or pocket and shot her in the leg, then turned to shoot at her partner over the car.

Mendoza was shot in the head and the torso. He died at a hospital.

According to police, Mendoza was a gang member and had previous convictions on drug and gun charges.

The officer was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to the LAPD.