LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — Two people were killed early Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver slammed into another car on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes near the Angeles Crest exit.

One driver was transported to the hospital but did not survive. The second driver was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear which driver was responsible for the accident.