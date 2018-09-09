garbage, trash, collection, maywood
Filed Under:Collection, Garbage, Maywood, Trash

MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — Maywood residents want the city to fix a big, smelly problem.

Garbage has been piling up all over the city’s streets after Maywood’s trash collection company hauled all of its bins away when the city terminated its contract due to a lawsuit.

Councilmember Carlos Alvarez says another company has between Friday and Monday to deliver its trash cans to customers.

“The trash is piling up. The bins should’ve been delivered the day before all the bins were picked up,” Alvarez said.

“We never got notified. Nobody called us. Nobody told us, ‘This is what’s going to happen,'” resident Blanca Valenzuela said.

There was no sign of service from the newly hired company at the time of this report.

 

