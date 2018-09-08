FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Dan Black Hall at Cal State Fullerton is under evacuation due to a chemical spill and fire, according to CSU Fullerton PD.

Fullerton police are warning the public to stay clear of the 200 block of W. Valencia Ave. due to police and fire activity.

Police received multiple 911 calls at 12:44 p.m. of a possible explosion in the area.

No major injuries and only one minor injury has been reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

