CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA) — A 10-year-old girl has been killed in a large house fire in Cypress Park. Six others have been rushed to the hospital.

The fire in the one-story home started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters say when they arrived it was very hot. Flames were already getting out of the roof and the family were trying to take some of the children out through the window.

Inside the home there were several people. Not only the mother, the father, their three children, but then a family friend or possible a family relative.

The 10-year-old daughter of the couple did not survive.

The father is in critical condition after being transported to the hospital. They also transported the other three children as a precaution but they are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There was a smoke detector inside the home but it’s not clear yet if it was actually functioning.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.