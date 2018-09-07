  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two armed men who robbed a bar in Sherman Oaks early Friday morning.

capture15 Robbers Hold Up Sherman Oaks Bar At Gunpoint

(CBS2)

The robbery was reported at about 5:30 a.m. at The Woodman, located at 13615 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles police said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that two men with dreadlock wigs forced their way into the bar and tied up and locked at least one employee in a room. The men were armed with a handgun.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. Police are treating the robbery as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are hoping security camera footage from the bar will help them identify the suspects. There was no immediate suspect descriptions. It’s also uncertain what was stolen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s