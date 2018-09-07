SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two armed men who robbed a bar in Sherman Oaks early Friday morning.

The robbery was reported at about 5:30 a.m. at The Woodman, located at 13615 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles police said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that two men with dreadlock wigs forced their way into the bar and tied up and locked at least one employee in a room. The men were armed with a handgun.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. Police are treating the robbery as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are hoping security camera footage from the bar will help them identify the suspects. There was no immediate suspect descriptions. It’s also uncertain what was stolen.