STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Trixie!

Trixie is an 11-year-old, female, white chihuahua currently in foster care.

She has just three legs because her left hind leg had to be amputated, but she still gets around!

To adopt Trixie, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A687405.