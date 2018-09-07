STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Attorney has announced it had filed more than 100 criminal cases against hundreds of people suspected of operating illegal marijuana businesses.

Mike Feuer said that with the help of the LAPD, it had filed 120 cases with charges against 515 people. Feuer said 105 locations, including dispensaries, grow-houses, delivery services and extraction sites, were involved.

“Los Angeles voters wanted common-sense rules to regulate recreational marijuana so public safety is protected in our neighborhoods,” Feuer said in a Friday statement. “Our message is clear — if you are operating an illegal cannabis business you will be held accountable.” He said 23 businesses had been shut down as a result of the investigations.

Since California’s Prop 64 went into effect in January, making the sale of recreational marijuana legal, businesses have been required to get state and city licenses for commercial sales. State law now requires cannabis products be labeled with information regarding potency, where the marijuana comes from and what other ingredients are found in the product.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Friday cannabis from unlicensed dispensaries could contain other substances, including the opioid fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small doses.

All of the defendants face misdemeanor charges punishable with up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines.

The head of L.A.’s marijuana regulatory agency said 163 cannabis businesses currently operate legally in the city.

Below are the addresses of the businesses included in the filings:

