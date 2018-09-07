GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Four people were taken to a hospital from a Glendale residence after possibly overdosing on the powerful and dangerous drug Fentanyl Thursday night.

Sometime after 11 p.m., Glendale Fire Department paramedics were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Columbus Avenue for four people who showed signs of an overdose. The patients were rushed to a local hospital.

It is believed they likely overdosed on Fentanyl, police said, but doctors are waiting for tests to confirm that.

Two of the patients remained hospitalized in stable condition Friday and the other two were treated and released, police said.

Police got a search warrant and conducted a sweep of the residence, but no hazmat team was called. It’s unclear if any criminal charges would be filed.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There has been a spike in deaths related to illegally manufactured Fentanyl.

In March, two people found dead in a Fontana home were believed to have overdosed on Fentanyl. In April, a drug lab was discovered at an apartment in an upscale Newport Beach neighborhood. Authorities believe that Fentanyl was being made there.

In January, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed that musician Tom Petty died from an overdose of a mix of prescription medication, one of which was Fentanyl.

A toxicology report also revealed that rock star Prince died of an accidental Fentanyl overdose.