HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Rescue crews are aiding a tree trimmer who was reported to be unconscious up a tree in Hacienda Heights.

Desmond Shaw in Sky9 said officials were theorizing the man may have been hit by a huge palm frond and knocked unconscious.

Crews told rescuers below that the unidentified man was unresponsive.

It looked grim for the man, Shaw reported.

The accident occurred in the 15000 block of Garo Street.

The victim was approximately 30-50 feet above ground.