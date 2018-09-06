HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Several blocks in Hollywood were inundated with water and mud after a water main break early Thursday morning.

The break was reported at about 4:30 a.m. near Hudson and Willoughby avenues and Romaine Street.

Flooding was minimal in some places, but water became trapped in one carport, submerging one Ford Explorer halfway up its doors.

Fire crews were able to shut the water off to the point that it stopped gushing through the streets.

It’s not known when repair crews will be sent to the area or when water service will be turned back on.

