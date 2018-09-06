SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on a Santa Ana street overnight Wednesday.

The girl was taken into custody on manslaughter charges, Santa Ana police report.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Santa Ana police responded to reports of a shooting to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the 1000 block of West Richland Avenue. The boy, identified as Bryan Chavez, died at the scene, where a gun was also recovered, police said.

Police did not immediately disclose the circumstances of the shooting or a motive, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers initially detained a man and woman who were believed to have been with the victim at the time of the shooting, police said. Officers also found a car nearby which is believed to have been involved in the killing.

Investigators later arrested the 17-year-old suspect at her home in the city of Orange, police said. The gun recovered at the scene is believed to have been using in the killing, police said. It is unclear if the two adults detained were still in custody or whether they will also face charges.

According to police, residents in the area heard a gunshot but did not witness the shooting itself.

Homicide detectives are preparing a case which will be submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8390 or O.C. Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.