CINCINNATI (CBS News) – A shooting at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning left four people dead, including the gunman, the police said.

It was unclear if the gunman was shot by police or he shot himself, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a press conference.

The shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the building’s loading dock, Isaac said. The gunman then entered the bank’s lobby, where he exchanged gunfire with the police, Isaac said.

The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 7 a.m. Pacific time but police said they are still investigating. One of the victims died at the scene, Isaac said.

A spokeswoman for University of Cincinnati Medical Center told CBS affiliate WKRC-TV that four victims had been transported to the hospital. The hospital later said on Twitter that two of the four victims had died, another was in critical condition and the fourth was in serious condition.

All four had suffered gunshot wounds. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

Cranley noted the building on the city’s Fountain Square houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops. He said it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response to end the threat.

A WKRC-TV reporter posted pictures to Twitter showing police responding to the scene.

Streets and sidewalks around the building were closed. Federal agents were on the scene.

