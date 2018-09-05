WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Firefighters putting out a fire burning in a car in an industrial area of Westminster made a grisly discovery Wednesday – a body in the backseat.

Firefighters were called out to the 6400 block of Industry Way, behind a warehouse just down the street from the Westminster Mall, at about 2:40 a.m. on the report of a car fire. As soon as the flames were out, they discovered the body in the car’s backseat.

Few details have been released, but an officer on the scene says the body has been burned so badly, they are unable to determine whether the person is male or female. The body is believed to be an adult, however.

Investigators will be on the scene throughout the morning, searching for witnesses and security camera footage.