MARINA del Rey (CBSLA) – A kayaker who was struck and killed by a boat in Marina del Rey has been identified as the chief of staff for the Los Angeles Department of Disability.

Nicole Willett, 46, of Venice was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a 50-foot boat while kayaking near the south jetty in what authorities believe was likely an accident.

Two people in their 60s were aboard the boat when it struck Willett in the no-wake zone, the sheriff’s department said. The boaters did not immediately realize they had struck the kayak until they were stopped by another boat and called 911, deputies disclosed.

The boaters were not cited or charged and the case is being treated as an accident, LASD reports. Investigators do not believe the boat was speeding when it struck the kayak. The speed limit in the no-wake zone is 5 miles per hour. Investigators also do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor.

Willett was the current chief of staff for the disability department, the L.A. County coroner’s office confirmed. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.