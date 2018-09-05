ONTARIO (CBSLA) — It’s a new day for Ontario International Airport.

As CBSLA’s Nicole Comstock reports, JetBlue is returning to Terminal 2 after a decade-long absence at the airport.

Wednesday night’s red eye kicks off the first direct flight from Ontario to JFK in New York.

“Yeah! Direct flight,” said Carole Pino.

Pino says she’d love to take it “if I had a reason to go to New York. Ha ha ha.”

It’s part of Ontario’s plan to reinvigorate the airport and provide more flights.

This after enduring a lengthy legal battle to regain local control from the Los Angeles World Airports.

“I think there’s a lot of people here who have been waiting for us to come back. They remember the service and they are looking forward to it,” said Robert Bland, JetBlue spokesperson.

JetBlue says it was encouraged to come back to Ontario because of a surge in customer demand. Affordable home prices have more families moving to the Inland Empire and that means more travelers seeking non-stop service from coast to coast.

“We’re taking the trip to celebrate my birthday,” said Katrina Garcia with her big brother. “Same birthday as Beyoncé, heeeeeeeyyyyy!”

They drove from LA to fly out of Ontario and take their first bite outta the Big Apple.

“I’m soooo excited,” said Garcia. “We wanna see the whole city.”