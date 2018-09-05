STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Crews in Northern California are battling a rapidly growing fire near the Oregon border.

The Delta Fire grew to 5,000 acres Wednesday just north of the community of Lakehead near the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It is currently 0 percent contained.

Several people who got stuck on Interstate 5 as the fire flanked the highway posted videos of the blaze on social media.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.

Evacuation orders were issued for both sides of Interstate 5 north of Lakehead to the Shasta-Siskiyou county line. The fire is human-caused, but no more information was given by investigators, CBS affiliate KTVL reported.

#DeltaFire 500 acres, @CaltransD2 has I-5 closed northbound @ Fawndale Rd 10 miles north of Redding & southbound @ Mott Road south of Mount Shasta, @ShastaSheriff conducting evacuations on both sides of I-5 north of Lakehead to Shasta/Siskiyou county line https://t.co/BauKLHKuKn pic.twitter.com/hCQgLpCoQx — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 5, 2018

Interstate 5 remained closed north of Redding Wednesday night.

#DeltaFire update 10pm: I-5 remains closed NB at Fawndale Rd, 10 mi. north of Redding & SB at Mott Rd, north of Dunsmuir. No ETO at this time. Use QuickMap for current highway conditions/routes:https://t.co/7eTKYu0HG6 — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 6, 2018

#DeltaFire plume from N. Market Street in Redding about an hour ago. I-5 remains closed NB at Fawndale Road and SB at Mott Road. No ETO on highway reopening. pic.twitter.com/NsAsFodYpN — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 6, 2018

The fire comes a little more than a month after the massive, nearly 230,000-acre Carr Fire ripped through neighborhoods just west of Redding. Eight people died in that fire, including three firefighters and a utility worker. Ed Bledsoe spoke to his wife Melody and their two great-grandchildren on the phone just before the fire engulfed their home, killing them.

The Carr Fire was fully contained just last week, CBS Sacramento reported.