STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Crews in Northern California are battling a rapidly growing fire near the Oregon border.
The Delta Fire grew to 5,000 acres Wednesday just north of the community of Lakehead near the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It is currently 0 percent contained.
Several people who got stuck on Interstate 5 as the fire flanked the highway posted videos of the blaze on social media.
WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.
Evacuation orders were issued for both sides of Interstate 5 north of Lakehead to the Shasta-Siskiyou county line. The fire is human-caused, but no more information was given by investigators, CBS affiliate KTVL reported.
Interstate 5 remained closed north of Redding Wednesday night.
The fire comes a little more than a month after the massive, nearly 230,000-acre Carr Fire ripped through neighborhoods just west of Redding. Eight people died in that fire, including three firefighters and a utility worker. Ed Bledsoe spoke to his wife Melody and their two great-grandchildren on the phone just before the fire engulfed their home, killing them.
The Carr Fire was fully contained just last week, CBS Sacramento reported.