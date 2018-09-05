RENO, Nev. (CBSLA/AP) — A West Hollywood man has been arrested in a suspected armed carjacking near the Burning Man festival.

A woman leaving the annual counterculture festival told authorities she was just outside the Burning Man entrance Tuesday when she stopped to assist a man identified as Tiago Gomez, 32, who was standing by the side of the road, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Gomez threatened the victim, along with a man who tried to help her, with a knife and stole her car.

He was arrested after a struggle with deputies and a police dog Tuesday outside a restaurant in Gerlach about 90 miles north of Reno.

Gomez allegedly kicked and beat the police dog before deputies arrested him. He was being held without bail in the Washoe County jail Wednesday on suspicion of mistreating a police animal and resisting a public officer.

More charges are possible in neighboring Pershing County, where the sheriff is investigating the carjacking.

It’s not clear if Gomez has a lawyer.

