VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a violent male robbery suspect who is believed responsible for two separate machete attacks that wounded a woman and a girl in Victorville last week.

The first attack occurred Aug. 27 and the second on Sept. 1, according to Victorville police. In both cases, the suspect pulled up in a car outside the victim’s homes and then jumped out and attacked them as they were walking inside.

In the Aug. 27 attack, a woman had parked in the driveway of her home in the 12500 block of Tablerock Lane at around 11 p.m. and was walking to her front door when a small dark-colored sedan pulled up in the street, police report.

According to police, the suspect got out, ran at the victim with a large machete-style weapon and struck her while trying to steal her purse. The suspect then ran back to the car and sped away.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries.

In the Sept. 1 attack, a juvenile girl had parked in the driveway of her home in the 14800 block of Coachman Road at around 10:30 p.m. and was walking to her front door when a similar incident occurred. The suspect pulled up outside the home in a small dark-colored sedan, ran towards the victim with a machete-like weapon, struck her while trying to take her purse, then fled.

The girl was hospitalized with moderate injuries, police said.

Grainy surveillance video of the Aug. 27 attack has been released. The suspect in both attacks is described as black, between 16 and 24 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a very thin build. In both cases, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 760-241-2911.