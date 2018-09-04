LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charges won’t be filed against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal or Anthony Anderson in cases of sexual misconduct that arose in the past year, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The allegations against Spacey, who was accused in a West Hollywood assault in 1992, and Seagal, who was implicated in a case dating back to 1993, were beyond the statute of limitations, prosecutors said.

But in the allegations against Anderson, prosecutors said the alleged victim “declined to be interviewed.” So there was a “lack of sufficient evidence” to proceed with a case,” the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said.

But that’s not the end of Spacey’s legal troubles. The District Attorney’s Office confirmed last month it was reviewing another case presented by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the actor is also under investigation in London.

Anderson had been accused of assault by a woman who catered an event he organized, according to reports. He strongly denied the allegation.

Seagal was accused by a woman named Regina Simons, who claimed the actor raped her in 1993 when she was 18. He has also denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations raised by Simons and other actresses as a “modern day witch hunt.”

