POMONA (CBSLA) — A 12-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a street in Pomona.

The boy was rushed to a hospital after the crash at about 8 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard, but later died. He was identified by friends and family as Damian Bonilla.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Police say the driver’s view may have been blocked by other cars on the street.