FONTANA (CBSLA) — People in a Fontana neighborhood are on edge after hearing that 13-year-old girl woke up in the middle of the night and found a naked man in her bedroom.

“That’s not right. That’s not right at all,” said Lori Lopez.

“It scares you. It’s an invasion. It’s an invasion of your privacy. You don’t know,” said Kathy Scaletta.

Police say the man climbed over a back fence from a walkway and got into the house through an unlocked door. But they don’t think this was a random break-in.

When they arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Ward at his home just a few miles away, they say he admitted to stalking the 13-year-old and other girls.

“The suspect actually targeted a local dance studio in the Inland Empire, and then he began following Instagram photos and social media photos of some of the victims,” said Fontana Police Officer Jay Sayegh.

Police say that’s how he figured out where the girl lived. They also think he’s been in her home before. He was caught on security cameras inside.

“It appeared he was familiar with the residence. He knew exactly where the camera was. He looked at the camera, put his finger to his mouth and did a shhh,” said Sayegh.

Police say Ward was investigated for a similar crime in 2017, so they’re asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward. In the meantime, they’re reminding parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media.

“Make sure that your children are being smart. They’re being safe on the Internet. Not having their accounts open to the public where anyone can view them,” said Sayegh.

Ward is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.