BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A pursuit ended in a crash in Boyle Heights that hospitalized three people Monday night.

East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. was pursuing a vehicle when the crash occurred on State St. near the 10 Freeway shortly before 8 p.m.

Two people in the suspect’s car, and a third person in another vehicle, were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This story is developing.