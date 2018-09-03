REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and a man was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Redondo Beach early Monday morning.

The pedestrians were in the westbound lanes in the 1900 block of Artesia Boulevard when they were struck by the motorist at about 2 a.m., said Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

It is unclear if the victims were in a crosswalk.

It was not immediately known if the woman died at the scene or at an area hospital. The man was transported to an area hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, Freeman said.

The motorist was last seen driving away to the west on Artesia Boulevard, the police lieutenant said.

Redondo Beach police traffic investigators asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at 310-379-2477.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)