MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — Authorities have found the body of a California woman, but say three other people remain missing after two boats collided over the weekend on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body of 51-year-old Christi Lewis was found in the river at around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The search for the three other missing people continues. One of the missing people was identified by her mother as Kirra Drury of Ventura.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Hallet boat carrying 10 people and a Sleek Craft boat with six people on board collided head-on at about 8 p.m. Saturday in Moabi Regional Park, a popular water recreation area along the California-Arizona border about 290 miles east of Los Angeles. The collision occurred north of Lake Havasu, between Pirates Cove and the Topock Marina.

Everyone aboard was ejected into the water and both boats sank. Authorities say both boats sank and passing boaters pulled victims from the water.

10 people were injured. One person was found in critical condition and flown to a hospital in Las Vegas and nine others were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

The three missing people were all aboard the Hallet boat.

Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says none of the boaters were wearing life vests when the collision occurred.

Dive teams with the San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County sheriff’s departments are assisting in the search.

An #LASD SEB dive team has been deployed to assist our partners @sbcountysheriff on the Colorado River north of Havasu in search of missing persons in the river after a head on boat collision. Public safety #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/DD42WW95Fm — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 3, 2018

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)