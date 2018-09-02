  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:arrest, Lakewood High School, Rape, Sexual Assault, Special Needs

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lakewood Station arrested a suspect on Saturday in connection with an attempted rape of a special needs student in the bathroom of Lakewood High School on Friday.

The suspect was also wanted for the sexual assault and robbery of a woman in Bellflower earlier the same day.

The suspect was named as Joshua Cooper. Described by LASD as a 19-year-old African-American male, Cooper was booked on assault with intent to commit rape, robbery, and attempted rape.

Bail is set $220,000 and a court date is scheduled for Wednesday at the Bellflower Courthouse.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

