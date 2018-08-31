Twentynine Palms (CBSLA) – A Marine and a woman have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 54-year-old Murrieta man whose remains were buried in Joshua Tree National Park.

Murrieta police report that 30-year-old Curtis Krueger and 27-year-old Ashlie Stapp were taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the killing of 54-year-old Henry Stange.

Krueger was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the Hi-Desert Star, and Stapp was his wife, the newspaper said, but that has not been confirmed by authorities. They each face counts of homicide and conspiracy.

On June 2, National Park Service staff and Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Stange’s remains buried in a shallow grave at Joshua Tree National Park.

Following the discovery of the body, investigators went to the 24000 block of New Clay Street in Murrieta, where they discovered a crime scene.

Police did not confirm where Stange was killed or what the motive was in his murder.

Krueger was arrested Wednesday afternoon by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies outside the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, inmate records show. Stapp was arrested at Copper Mountain Community College in Joshua Tree.

They are each being held on $1 million bail.