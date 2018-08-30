SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 49-year-old woman armed with what turned out to be a BB gun was shot and killed by South Pasadena police after suffering seizures Thursday morning during what started as a welfare call.

At about 11:50 a.m., South Pasadena police officers were called for a welfare check from a landlord in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue for a female resident who was having a medical issue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived on scene, they noticed she was suffering seizures and they called for paramedics.

Officers spoke with her for more than 90 minutes, during the course of which she was uncooperative and they realized she was possibly suffering from mental health issues, the sheriff’s department reports. An L.A. County Mental Health Clinician was brought to the scene.

As they were speaking with her, a little before 2 p.m., she pulled out what looked like a handgun and pointed it at the officers, prompting them to open fire on her, the sheriff’s department reports.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died. Her name was not released.

The gun was later determined to be a BB gun, designed to look like a replica semi-automatic handgun, LASD reports.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The sheriff’s department is assisting South Pasadena police in the investigation.