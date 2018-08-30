EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who is suspected of shooting and killing his pregnant wife in El Monte Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 2700 block of Leafdale Avenue at 8:54 p.m, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. El Monte police responded to find a 37-year-old pregnant woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital, where both she and her unborn child were pronounced dead, the sheriff’s department reports.

The suspect is believed to be the victim’s 36-year-old husband, Octavio Curiel-Martinez. The shooting was likely precipitated by a domestic violence incident, the sheriff’s department said.

Neighbors told CBS2 the couple resided together at the home with four other children. However, those children were not home at the time of the killing, LASD said.

Curiel-Martinez fled following the shooting and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-7, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a red 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a chrome utility box and California license plate 81718L2.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LASD at 323-890-5500.