GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police in Glendale have arrested a suspect for indecent exposure and say he’s a repeat offender.

On Thursday, just before 11:30 a.m., detectives arrested Hazem Alhajeh, 36, of Glendale.

Authorities said on Friday, August 17 around 2:45 p.m., Alhajeh was seen at Pacific Park standing outside of a children’s play area touching his private parts while talking on his cellphone.

A witness told police he saw the man leave the park in a dark 2019 Toyota Camry with black wheels. The witness described the man as 30-40 years old, black hair, black beard and medium build.

A cellphone video of the suspect was released on the Glendale Police Department’s social media platform and a citizen called and identified Alhajeh.

Glendale detectives served a search warrant at Alhajeh’s residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked on an indecent exposure charge.

Police said Alhajeh is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2014 indecent exposure arrest in Pasadena.

The suspect was also arrested in February 2018 in Pasadena for a second indecent exposure case. He is currently awaiting trial on that case.

Anyone with information about the Glendale case or other incidents is asked to call Detective Mercado at (818) 548-3106.