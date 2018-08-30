IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Irvine Police Department has arrested a 38-year-old they said inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl inside an Office Max store.

Rajmohan Dhanapal, 38, was arrested at his Tustin home Thursday afternoon.

Police allege the female victim was shopping with her mother at the store on Jamboree Road in Irvine on August 14 at 7:50 p.m.,

A suspect now identified as Dhanapal approached the girl while she was alone in an aisle and touched her inappropriately, police said.

He then quickly fled the store. Video surveillance captured the suspect entering and exiting the store.

The Irvine Police Department sent out a press release and posted on social media Wednesday, asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Later that day, a member of the public called police with information that led to the identification and subsequent arrest of Dhanapal.

Dhanapal is accused of a lewd act with a child under 14; child annoyance; and sexual battery. After his arrest, he was transported to the OC Jail.

Anyone with further information in this case is asked to contact Detective Keith Herter (949) 724-7183 or kherter@cityofirvine.org.