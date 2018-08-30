  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS Boston) – An Encino man was arrested Thursday morning on allegations of making repeated violent threats against Boston Globe newspaper employees earlier this month in response to the paper’s efforts to counter political attacks on the media from President Donald Trump.

gettyimages 1017726920 Encino Man Arrested For Threatening Violence Against Boston Globe

The front page of the Aug. 16, 2018 edition of the Boston Globe newspaper reads “Journalists are Not the Enemy” as it sits for sale in Cambridge, Mass. (Getty Images)

Robert D. Chain, 68, was taken into custody in Encino by FBI agents. He is charged with one count of making threatening communications in interstate commerce. His first hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in a Los Angeles federal courtroom. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Chain allegedly began making threatening phone calls on Aug. 10, the same day the Boston Globe announced it and hundreds of other publications around the nation were conducting a “coordinated editorial response to political attacks on the media,” according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of Massachusetts.

globe Encino Man Arrested For Threatening Violence Against Boston Globe

Police provide security outside Boston Globe headquarters. Aug. 16, 2018. (CBS Boston)

Prosecutors say Chain made 14 threatening phone calls to the Globe from Aug. 10 to Aug. 22. In his calls, he referred to the Globe as “the enemy of the people.”

It happened to be the same phrase that President Trump used in a Thursday morning tweet.

“I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is,” Trump wrote. “Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!”

On Aug. 16, the day the coordinated editorials went to print, Chain called the Boston Globe newsroom and threatened to shoot Globe employees in the head “later today, at 4 o’clock,” federal prosecutors said.

Due to the threat, Boston police responded and provided a presence outside the building to protect newspaper employees.

“Everyone has a right to express their opinion, but threatening to kill people, takes it over the line and will not be tolerated,” said Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, Boston Division, in a statement. “Today’s arrest of Robert Chain should serve a warning to others, that making threats is not a prank, it’s a federal crime. All threats are taken seriously, as we never know if the subject behind the threat intends to follow through with their actions.”

Authorities did not disclose how investigators linked Chain to the threats.

