ANAHEIM (CBSLA)  — The happiest place on Earth is going to get even more happy.

Make that happy hour.

For the first time in its history, Disneyland will serve alcohol to patrons.

This is the first time the park will serve alcohol since it opened in 1955 (although alcohol has been served at Disney’s California Adventure.)

The new policy on alcohol coincides with the opening of “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge” in the summer of 2019.

Oga’s Cantina says it will offer exotic drinks (including the non-alcoholic variety) worthy of pirates, bounty hunters, extra-terrestrials and smugglers. No Mickey Mouse drinks here!

So, in a galaxy not so far away, you can get a little Buzz — light year. (We’re done with the Disney puns. Promise.)

