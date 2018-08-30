ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A fire early Thursday morning tore through a carport at a Rowland Heights apartment complex, destroying at least four vehicles and damaging several more.

At 3:05 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 19000 block of Colima Road.

Firefighters arrived to find several vehicles in the carport ablaze. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any buildings.

Video from the scene showed at least four vehicles destroyed and several more were damaged. The exact number was not confirmed.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.