  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rowland Heights

ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A fire early Thursday morning tore through a carport at a Rowland Heights apartment complex, destroying at least four vehicles and damaging several more.

At 3:05 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 19000 block of Colima Road.

Firefighters arrived to find several vehicles in the carport ablaze. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any buildings.

Video from the scene showed at least four vehicles destroyed and several more were damaged. The exact number was not confirmed.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s