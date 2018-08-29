  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at 11:51 p.m. in the area of Florence and Van Ness avenues. According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to find a man dead at the scene.

capture103 Man Shot To Death In South LA, Suspect At Large

(CBS2)

Family members of the victim were on scene to identify him. A woman told CBS2 the victim was her 28-year-old brother.

There were witness reports of an argument prior to the killing, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not released. No suspects have been arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s