SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at 11:51 p.m. in the area of Florence and Van Ness avenues. According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to find a man dead at the scene.

Family members of the victim were on scene to identify him. A woman told CBS2 the victim was her 28-year-old brother.

There were witness reports of an argument prior to the killing, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not released. No suspects have been arrested.