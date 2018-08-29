CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A major roadway in Los Angeles is being renamed after former President Barack Obama.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.

The 3.5 mile street — which runs from Culver City east through Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw and ends in Mid-City and Jefferson — is not be to confused with Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. It will be renamed between Jefferson Boulevard and Arlington Avenue.

“We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A.,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted after the vote.

City Council President Herb Wesson proposed the name change last year. His motion mentioned that the area around Rodeo Road is home to “president’s row,” a series of streets named after former presidents which includes Washington Boulevard, Adams Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.

As a senator, according to Wesson’s motion, Obama reportedly held his first L.A. presidential campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road.

In September of 2017, a portion of the 134 Freeway between Pasadena and Glendale was renamed after Obama. The president attended Occidental College from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena his sophomore year. He traveled the Ventura Freeway from his apartment to the campus.

Obama made 26 visits to Los Angeles and Orange counties as president.

