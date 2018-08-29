SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway after someone made the shocking discovery of a fetus at a San Fernando Valley grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

The witness found the fetus in a toilet inside the Ralphs supermarket located at 14440 Burbank Blvd. in Sherman Oaks at around 3 p.m.

At a press conference, the Los Angeles Police Dept. said it is still not clear if a crime was committed or if this was the result of a medical emergency.

“Currently, detectives from our juvenile division are here at [the] scene investigating whether to see what, if any, crime we have here at the location,” Sgt. Hector Guzman told reporters. “What we believe to be the mother of the fetus has been identified. Detectives have made contact with her, and she is currently being interviewed by our juvenile division detectives.”

The fetus was estimated to be about six months from conception, the LAPD said.

The Los Angeles County Coroner was called to help in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)