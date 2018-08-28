STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police in Glendale have released video of a man a witness said was touching his privates over his clothes near a park where children were present.

A witness recorded the man just before 3 p.m. Friday as he was standing near a children’s play area in Pacific Park, located at 501 S. Pacific Ave.

Police posted a censored version of the video on Facebook Tuesday. It shows the man touching his groin area for a noticeably prolonged period of time as he faces the playground.

The man is described as a medium-build Latino, 30 to 40 years old, with black hair and a black beard. The witness said he left in a 2018 black Toyota Camry with black wheels.

Anyone with information is urged to call Glendale Police at (818)548-3106.

