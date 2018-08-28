BANNING (CBSLA) — Police in the Inland Empire are looking to question two people who might have been involved in a chaotic brawl with a high school security officer during a football game last week.

Video uploaded to social media shows the Friday melee at Banning High School, during which, amid the screams of parents and students, a school resource officer can be seen being body-slammed near the football field’s concession stand.

Banning Police Det. Mike Bennett told CBS2 News the officer was trying to break up a fight when a 17-year-old student involved in the altercation picked him up and threw him on the ground, falling backwards along with the officer. Moments later, the officer is visibly disoriented and is lifted to his feet by bystanders.

“The officer was hurt. It was a very scary situation for him,” said Bennett.

When students returned, the brawl was the talk of the campus.

“Monday, everybody was talking about the fight,” said student Donald Wayman. He was on the field and said his team, the Banning Broncos, could not get their head back in the game. “We got whooped, man. They were just too focused on everything else.” The Broncos lost 57-28 to the Shadow Hills High Knights.

Police said they are looking for two other individuals who left the scene. One is a possibly white or Latino male with a tattoo on his right who can be seen grabbing the officer’s neck while he’s on the ground. The other is a black male with dreadlocks who goes by “Dada,” Bennett said.

Police would not say how badly the officer was hurt, only that he is still at home recovering.